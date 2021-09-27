ANL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.58%)
ASC 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
ASL 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.95%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.3%)
FCCL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
FFBL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5%)
GGGL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.65%)
GGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.31%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
JSCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.94%)
KAPCO 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.36%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-4.46%)
PACE 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.86%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.58%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
PRL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.36%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
SNGP 45.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 157.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.96%)
UNITY 30.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.89%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.51%)
BR100 4,674 Decreased By ▼ -44.06 (-0.93%)
BR30 21,940 Decreased By ▼ -380.56 (-1.7%)
KSE100 44,902 Decreased By ▼ -171.68 (-0.38%)
KSE30 17,711 Decreased By ▼ -31.63 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Indian shares open higher on auto, bank stock gains

  The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.41% to 17,926.85 by 0345 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 60,321.52
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, hovering near record highs and advancing for the third straight session, helped by gains in auto and bank stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.41% to 17,926.85 by 0345 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.45% at 60,321.52.

Indian shares have outperformed peers in emerging markets, helped by flush liquidity and as progress in the country's vaccination campaign has bolstered sentiment ahead of the festive season.

Auto stocks were up 0.8%, helped by a more than 1% rise in Tata Motors, the top Nifty gainer, while public sector banks advanced 0.7%.

Asian shares were cautious, on concerns that a jump in oil prices could aggravate inflation and quicken hawkish action from the US Federal Reserve.

