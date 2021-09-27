ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,566
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,238,668
1,78024hr
3.98% positivity
Sindh
455,065
Punjab
428,394
Balochistan
32,849
Islamabad
105,021
KPK
173,023
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

'SAPMs and advisers'

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed 'SAPMs & Advisers' carried by the newspaper yesterday. I have a...
Mushtaq Memon 27 Sep 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed 'SAPMs & Advisers' carried by the newspaper yesterday.

I have a different view though. Firstly, you don't hire or appoint advisers or special assistants when they are in the prime of their careers. With the exception of former special assistant to prime minister, Dr Waqar Masood, who is a former federal finance secretary, both Tabish Gauhar and Nadeem Babar were not among the "retirees" per se. The writer has heaped a lot of praise on former adviser to prime minister, Dr Ishrat Husain. Dr Husain, no doubt, deserves such praise. But one must not lose sight of the fact that Dr Husain had already played his highly productive innings much before he joined the PTI government as an adviser to the prime minister. Last but not least, it is quite ironic that the incumbent government is still learning the ropes although it's now in fourth year of its five-year constitutional tenure.

Mushtaq Memon (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nadeem babar PM Imran Khan Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Waqar Masood Tabish Gauhar Dr Ishrat Husain 'SAPMs and advisers'

Mushtaq Memon

Comments

Comments are closed.

'SAPMs and advisers'

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories