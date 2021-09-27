ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hamilton claims 100th F1 win with victory in Russia

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 grands prix with a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia that sent the Mercedes driver back to the top of the championship on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at Sochi's Olympic Park, after starting 20th and last due to engine penalties, thereby limiting the damage from his rival's win.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is now two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining, after starting fourth on the grid and five points behind the young Dutchman.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari on a day of heartbreak for McLaren's Lando Norris, who led three laps from the end but decided to stay out on slicks as the rain began to fall and ended up seventh.

"What a race the weather provided. It's taken a long time to get to 100 and I wasn't sure it would come," said Hamilton, who last season passed Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's previous record of 91 wins.

"Max must've done a really great job to come up to second from last. We've got our work cut out," added the Briton.

Hamilton had pitted from second place for intermediates with four laps to go and it was the right decision as Norris, on pole for the first time in his career and heading for a first win, found out to his dismay.

The 21-year-old Briton slid and slithered on the treacherous surface as Hamilton made up the 25-second gap and seized the lead.

"The team made a great call right at the end. I didn't want to let Lando go and I didn't know what the weather was doing," said Hamilton.

"It would've been tough to get past Lando unless we came up to some traffic or he made a mistake, which he hasn't been doing, so then the rain came and it was very opportunistic."

While Hamilton celebrated a personal century, his Mercedes team maintained their own 100% record in Sochi.

The champions have won every Russian grand prix since the first in 2014, Hamilton triumphant in five of them.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, winner of the previous race at Italy's Monza circuit, was fourth for McLaren, with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Mercedes after starting 16th.

Hamilton Formula One Lewis Hamilton

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hamilton claims 100th F1 win with victory in Russia

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Taliban urge international airlines to resume flights

German SPD edges ahead of conservatives in vote

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Erdogan says no Afghan airport deal without 'inclusive' govt

Read more stories