Pakistan

One soldier martyred, two injured in terrorist attack on FC check post in Mach

BR Web Desk 26 Sep 2021

At least one soldier was martyred and two others injured as a result of an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) check post in Mach area of Bolan district, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Terrorists opened fire on the security checkpoint on Sunday afternoon, the ISPR said in its statement. The FC Balochistan soldiers retaliated swiftly and thwarted the attack.

During the exchange of fire, sepoy Irfan embraced martyrdom, while two others sustained bullet injuries.

“Security forces are determined to neutralise such nefarious designs at all costs,” the statement added.

4 martyred, 19 injured after a suicide attack in Quetta

In a separate development, the security forces said they killed a commander of the militant Islamic State during an operation in the Kanak area of Balochistan’s Mastung.

The terrorist Mumtaz was nominated in dozens of cases, the ISPR said, adding that the security forces acted on intelligence information about the terrorist’s presence in the area.

martyrdom terrorist ISPR statement Mach

