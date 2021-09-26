Nawaz committed corruption in motorway construction, alleges Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family committed corruption in constructing motorways during the time they were in government.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed in Islamabad on Sunday, Fawad said that the Sharif family made road construction a huge business, and used it for personal gains.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not against building flyovers and motorways but he is against corruption, which was done under the pretext of constructing roads earlier.

"Corrupt mafia" biggest hindrance in way of change, development of country: PM

He stated that Pakistan had accumulated debt of Rs6 trillion in 65 years, which reached a whopping Rs27 trillion during the PML-N government. The loans were acquired during 2008 and 2018, he mentioned.

"Imran Khan is against building roads and motorways through loans which the previous governments did," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Murad Saeed said that the previous rulers built costly motorways as compared to those constructed during the PTI government's tenure. "Even the renovation of roads was carried out on costly rates in PML-N's rule."

He claimed that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari laundered money abroad.

Drive against 'corrupt mafia' will continue: minister

Earlier, lashing out at the opposition leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the corrupt mafia is the biggest hindrance in way of bringing about a change and development of the country. The premier added that he will not give NRO to them at any cost.

He said: "They [mafia] can do whatever they want but I will not get blackmailed by them."

"They are seeing for the first time ever that they will be held accountable for their treacherous attitude towards the country and for looting it," he said. "They know that there is a prime minister who will not be blackmailed and will hold them accountable."