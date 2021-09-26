Karachi likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds from Monday, predicts PMD

A spell of strong monsoon currents, coupled with winds and thunderstorm, is likely to penetrate Sindh, especially Karachi from September 27 (Monday), the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated.

The Met department said on Sunday that under the influence of the monsoon low-pressure system which persists over southeast Sindh and its adjoining areas, the rain spell will continue till October 2 (Saturday).

It warned that wind-storm may cause damages to vulnerable structures while heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi and other areas.

Heavy downpour with strong winds hit Karachi

It said that rain-wind-thundershower is also expected in Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela from with occasional gaps.

The Met Office highlighted that rain and thundershower are also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Bahawalpur from September 28 (Tuesday) to September 30 (Thursday).

On September 23, heavy rain lashed Karachi, collapsing the already fragile drainage, dewatering, and electricity supply systems, severely affecting the city’s normal life and trade and commercial activities.

Various city roads and streets turned into water pools making it difficult for the masses to make their way. Stagnant rainwater at roundabouts and underpasses caused hardships for motorists. The rains caused traffic jams on main roads including Shahra-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, and University Road, causing impediments for commuters. Rainwater also accumulated at the Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Nagan Chowrangi, Gulberg Chowangi, and roads in the PECHS, Malir, and other localities.

Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the situation deteriorated in some areas of the city due to the overflowing drains.

Five killed as first spell of monsoon rains hit Karachi

“Rainwater came down from the hills and there were some chock-off points below. However, KMC and DMC staff continued to work for drainage of rainwater, especially from low-lying areas. The situation was brought under control,” he told media while visiting the city after rains.

Separately, some 200 power feeders of K-Electric (KE) tripped as soon as rain hit the city parts. KE spokesman said that supply to areas with a high incidence of theft and kunda usage was pre-emptively shut down in the interest of public safety; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams.