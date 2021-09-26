Fawad draws parallels between Nawaz, Ghani

JHELUM: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani were living the life of absconders, one in Dubai and the other in London.

Talking to media here, the minister said all those political leaders who are not connected to their people and soil, are destined to live such a life. "Both Nawaz Sharif and Ashraf Ghani have fled abroad with bags of US dollars", Chaudhry Fawad alleged.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always represented the sentiments of the people of Pakistan on issues such as Afghanistan and Kashmir, the transfer of wealth looted from poor countries to rich countries and the environment.

Imran Khan, he said, has represented the sentiments of every individual of Pakistan at every level. "While addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan challenged Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir."

He recalled that when Mumbai incidents took place in 2008, the Indian alleged that a Pakistani took part in the Mumbai attacks. That person had no connection with any security agency or Pakistan army but a global propaganda campaign was launched against Pakistan. He said when Kalbhushan Yadav, a serving Indian military officer, was arrested in Balochistan, Nawaz Sharif refused to comment on it.

Fawad claimed that Nawaz Sharif never did any constructive work, except looting national wealth and inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to weddings.

He said the PTI was the only political party representing the federation across the country and Imran Khan's vote bank was found everywhere. He remarked that it was good fortune of the nation that it had a leader of Imran's stature to unite the federation.

The minister predicted that the PTI would form a government with two-third majority in next elections as the PML-N and PPP were divided and no one was interested to get the PML-N and PPP ticket in the next general elections.

Bilawal Bhutto, he said, during his recent visit to South Punjab offered Rs50 million to the people to contest elections on the PPP ticket.

He said that PML-N has Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz who have a toss every week to decide who will be its leader this week and who will lead the PML-N during next week. He further predicted that the next election will be the last election of PPP and PML-N, after this they will not be in a position to contest elections.

He said global leadership was looking towards Imran Khan and Pakistan for regional affairs, which was a matter of pride for the nation. Those who are jealous that all the institutions and government of Pakistan were united will face frustration for the next five years in the same manner.

To a question, he said issues with the Election Commission were on the path of resolution. He said that the PTI had no personal problem with the Chief Election Commissioner or its members. He ruled out any consultation with Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif on the issue of appointment of Chairman National Accountability Bureau "as he was an accused of NAB". He said consultation with Shahbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of NAB chairman would be tantamount to asking a thief who should be his interrogator. He said it was decided that the government will not consult Shahbaz Sharif for the appointment of new chairman NAB.

He said in the past, the governments formed their relations only with leaders, whereas Imran Khan speaks to the people at the international level. "When we brought out the facts regarding the cancellation of New Zealand's tour of Pakistan, the English cricket team and the English Cricket Board came under pressure."

He said that the ECB, England players started giving clarifications and the women's team was criticizing the cancellation of the Pakistan tour.He said the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom has also expressed his displeasure at the cancellation of the tour which was a success of Pakistan's public diplomacy.

"We have put everything in front of the people," Chaudhry Fawad said.