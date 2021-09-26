Prices of essential kitchen items increase further

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs120 per carton of eggs, which jumped from Rs5,280 per carton to Rs5,400 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs190 per dozen against Rs180 per dozen. Traders told in the upcoming winter season the egg prices are likely to touch Rs7,500 per carton and dozen eggs will be sold at Rs250.

Chicken price witnessed an increase from Rs7,600 per 40kg to Rs8,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs230 per kg against Rs220 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs360 per kg against Rs340 per kg.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality mash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg.

Wheat flour price jumped from Rs1,260 per bag to Rs1,270 per 20kg bag.

Rice prices also witnessed an increase as best quality rice price jumped from Rs6,400 per 40kg to Rs6,500 per 50kg bag the all-time high level, while normal quality rice prices remained stable at Rs5,000 mark per 50kg.

According to traders, the increase in the petrol, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and CNG prices have also played an important role not only in increasing the prices of edible items but prices of all daily use items have also increased following an increase in transportation cost.

During the past week, the government increased petrol and high speed diesel oil prices by Rs5 per litre, which has forced the transporters to hike the fares in the range of 5-7 percent, which has immediately reflected in increasing the prices of all the goods.

Sugar price went down from Rs5,300 per 50kg bag to Rs5,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg, best quality ghee/cooking oil price further jumped from Rs1,750 per 5 litre tin to Rs1,790 per 5 litre tin, while B-grade cooking oil is being traded at Rs4,100 per 16-carton pack, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per pack of 900grams.

Since December 2020 ghee and cooking oil prices are on the rise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs124 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs100 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs260 per pack.

Powder milk price remained unchanged at Rs1,090 per 900gram pack, fresh milk price is also unchanged at Rs140 per litre, yogurt at Rs150 per kg, packed milk such as Olpers and Milk Pak price at Rs1,750 per carton containing six packs.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs108.46 per kg, while in market, on average, sugar is available at Rs112 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs1,744.17 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs1,790 per 5kg tin.

The PBS has mentioned wheat flour price of Rs1,214.13 per 20kg bag but in the market it is available at Rs1,270 per 20kg bag.

Fresh milk price at Rs111.92 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs80.52 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs1,250 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs1,127.02 per kg, while in the urban areas of the twin cities, mutton is being sold at Rs1,360 per kg.

The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs555.07, while it is being sold in the range of Rs600/650 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs750 per kg.

