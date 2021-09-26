ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Jazba Foundation endeavouring for welfare, empowerment of women

Recorder Report 26 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Former Governor Punjab and the president of Jazba Foundation, Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (R) has said that provision of business as well as employment opportunities to the skilled women is the need of hour for materializing the dream of economic prosperity and betterment of the country. By ignoring the 50% population of the country (females), the target of a prosperous and economically strong Pakistan can't be achieved.

He was addressing machines distribution ceremony from the platform of Jazba Foundation to the 49 skilled women, at a local hotel, here on Saturday. Khalid Maqbool said that Jazba foundation, with the cooperation of resourceful philanthropists/donors endeavouring hard for the uplifting of skilled women who are running small business of stitching, beauty parlours and computer education and providing Juki machines, beauty parlour equipment and sewing machines and computers to expand their existing enterprises. So far, 900 skilled and deserving women have been benefited from the Foundation.

On this occasion, at a total cost of Rs3 millions, 20 women were given Juki stitching machines, 22 women were awarded with the equipments of beauty parlour including parlour chairs and beautification kits, four women got computers, one computerized knitting machine and two simple sewing machines were also distributed. Khalid Maqbool further said that self-relianced and economically strong women are always in a better position to help their families by providing better health and educational facilities to the children and also support to their parents. Enterprising women also provide trainings and jobs to other women/girls enabling them to start their own business.

Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (R) said that his retired colleagues and other philanthropists give donations graciously for this noble cause, for which he thanked them. Expressing their sentiments, the women who got the equipments said that the Jazba Foundation has enabled them to further extend their small businesses which would definitely enhance their incomes and bring change in their family life. This would also provide opportunities to help other women by providing training and employment which would reduce unemployment and poverty in women folk.

welfare Jazba Foundation empowerment of women Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (R)

