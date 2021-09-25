LNG terminal: emergency shutdown repair

KARACHI: M/s Gas Port Pakistan's LNG Terminal at Port Qasim is going on an emergency shutdown repair from 12:00 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021. During this outage, M/s PGPCL will repair its 30 inches pipeline from FOTCO terminal to SSGCL Bin Qasim CTS. During this outage, gas flow would be zero from this terminal.

Subsequently SSGC's RLNG intake will be reduced to 75mmcfd from 150mmcfd.

In order to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to the domestic and commercial customers, SSGC has laid out following listed load management plan:

(1) KE will be reduced from 170mmcfd to 150mmcfd from Friday 11:00 pm to Sunday 11:00 pm. (KE has been already informed).

(2) Gas supplies to Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd. will be partially reduced from Friday 11:00 pm to Sunday 11:00 pm. (Both have been informed)

(3) Gas supplies to CNG Sector will remain closed from Friday 11:00 pm to Monday 08:00 am.

(4) Industrial load will be closely monitored and only if the need arises then non zero rated industries will be curtailed on Saturday and Sunday.-PR

