ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Global money market funds see biggest inflow in seven weeks: Lipper

  • Global equity funds faces a marginal outflow of $5 million in the week
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

Global money market funds attracted large inflows in the week to Sept. 22, as expectations that the Federal Reserve might soon start tapering its stimulus measures made investors cautious.

Troubles at property group China Evergrande also affected sentiment, raising concerns about spillover risks to other economies. Investors purchased a net $30.25 billion in global money market funds in the week, which marked their biggest weekly net buying since Aug. 4.

In its latest policy statement on Wednesday, the US central bank signalled it is likely to begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and that interest rate increases may also follow more quickly than expected.

Global equity funds faced a marginal outflow of $5 million in the week.

Global equity funds see their first outflows in 2021: BofA

US equity funds saw net selling of $2.85 billion, while Asian and European equities received $2.93 billion and $0.73 billion in net purchases.

Real estate sector funds saw $720 million in outflows.

Industrials and consumer staples sector funds also saw outflows of over $600 million, while consumer discretionary funds attracted a net $442 million.

Global bond funds saw inflows for a ninth straight week, though purchases were 24% lower than in the previous week, at $8.92 billion.

Global government bond funds pulled in a net $2.2 billion, the biggest in four weeks, while inflation protected bond funds attracted $680 million. High yield funds, however, faced outflows of $154 million.

The net inflows decreased as investors reiterate tapering fears from the Fed's decision to taper bond purchases by the end of the year, said OCBC in a note.

Among commodity funds, investors purchased precious metals funds for a second straight week, worth a net $172 million, while they sold energy funds for a sixth successive week.

An analysis of 23,900 emerging market funds showed investors sold $888 million in bond funds and $381 million in equity funds, their first weekly net sales in four weeks.

