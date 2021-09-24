ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
Pakistan tendering to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar

  • The new tender also seeks rapid delivery, with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after contract award
Reuters Updated 24 Sep 2021

HAMBURG: Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new international tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes of white sugar, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is September 29.

The Pakistani government had in 2020 approved sugar imports to meet a shortage as production fell below consumption levels.

The TCP has issued a series of tenders in recent months.

Pakistan's 2021 oilseeds imports could jump 20% to a record

But on Thursday, the TCP made no purchase in its previous tender for 200,000 tonnes after receiving only one offer. Some traders said the quick delivery required was not practical.

The new tender also seeks rapid delivery, with shipment of the first 25,000 tonnes being undertaken in only 15 days plus voyage time after contract award. The rest of the volume should arrive in Pakistan by November 10.

TCP said to buy 200,000 tonnes sugar in tender

The sugar is sought from worldwide origins packed in bags.

