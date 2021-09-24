Pakistan's 2021 oilseeds imports could jump 20% to a record

PANAJI: Pakistan's oilseeds imports are likely to jump 20% in 2021 from a year ago to a record 3.53 million tonnes as local production fell amid a rise in consumption, the head of an industry body said on Friday.

TCP said to buy 200,000 tonnes sugar in tender

Pakistan has already imported 2.73 million tonnes of oilseeds in the first eight months of 2021 and has contracted another 800,000 tonnes for shipments in September to December, Rasheed Janmohammed, chairman of Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association told the Globoil India conference.