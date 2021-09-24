Hong Kong shares dip at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Friday morning following gains in the previous two trading days, while investors nervously await developments on the fate of troubled Chinese property giant Evergande.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 23.74 points, to 24,487.24.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.12 percent, or 4.35 points to 3,637.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged down 0.19 percent, or 4.76 points to 2,446.60.