SC seeks details of all amenity plots in Karachi

Recorder Report Updated 24 Sep 2021

Karachi: Supreme Court (SC) has sought a complete list of amenity plots all over Karachi with the description including total area, present status, their purpose and what they are being utilized for.

A three-member bench of SC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a written order on Thursday issued the notices to Director General (DG) Karachi Development Authority (KDA), municipal commissioners and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all cantonments in Karachi.

The bench ordered that details of amenity plots shall be given individually, with photographs of each of the amenity plots.

SC orders KDA DG to furnish details of amenity plots in Karachi

Meanwhile, Commissioner, Karachi filed a report and informed that it seems that all the constructions which were made in the Aladin Amusement Park have been demolished and substantial debris has also been removed, but some debris still remains in the area.

He stated that for restoring the park, he has written a letter to the Government of Sindh for providing funds and as soon as the funds are made available he will take all necessary steps for establishing the park on the said land.

SC ordered Commissioner, Karachi to take expeditious steps in this regard and ensure that no encroacher or trespasser is allowed to occupy any portion of the land of the Aladin Amusement Park.

Proper security in this regard shall be ensured by the Commissioner, the apex court directed and stated that Commissioner shall also ensure that a park is developed on the land and this is also done without delay.

The court issued notices to Advocate General Sindh, Administrator, Commissioner Karachi, DG KDA and others in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

