Pakistan

Rains expose dilapidated infrastructure of Karachi

Muhammad Shafa 24 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy rain spells on Thursday lashed Karachi, collapsing the already fragile drainage, dewatering, and electricity supply systems, severely affecting the city’s normal life and trade and commercial activities.

Various city roads and streets turned into water pools making it difficult for the masses to make their ways. Stagnant rainwater at roundabouts and underpasses caused hardships for motorists. The rains caused traffic jams on main roads including Sharea Faisal, MA Jinnah Road and University Road, causing impediments for commuters. Rainwater also accumulated at the Shahrah-e-Pakistan, Nagan Chowrangi, Gulberg Chowangi, and roads in the PECHS, Malir and other localities.

Emergency teams of KMC, DMCs, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, City Wardens and Traffic Police were seen working and trying to provide relief to citizens.

Administrator Karachi and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that situation deteriorated in some areas of the city due to overflowing of drains.

“Rainwater came down from the hills and there were some chock-off points below. However, KMC and DMC staff continued to work for drainage of rainwater, especially from low-lying areas. Situation was brought under control,” he told media while visiting the city after rains on Thursday. He visited Hussainabad, Karimabad, Musa Colony, Haidery, Five Star Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi and other affected areas in Central District.

He directed that special attention should be paid to the choking points of rainstorm drains. He said that all available resources of KMC and DMCd should be utilized for this purpose.

Separately, some 200 power feeders of K-Electric (KE) went tripped as soon as the rain hit the city parts. KE spokesman said that teams remained vigilant and continued to monitor the situation as the weather intensified. The majority of the utility’s distribution network consisting of 1900 feeders remained stable and continued to provide a safe and reliable supply of electricity. Supply to areas with high incidence of theft and kunda usage was pre-emptively shut down in the interest of public safety; the supply was restored after receiving clearance from KE’s ground teams.

With more rains predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the spokesperson advised citizens to continue observing precautionary measures and maintain a safe distance from electricity infrastructure at all times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

