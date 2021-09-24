PM reaffirms increased agri output commitment

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bolster production of agriculture products in order to meet the requirements of growing population.

He was addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday in connection with distribution of Kisan Cards amongst the farmers and inauguration of Command Area of Gomal Zam Dam and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council’s Arid Research Stations.

The Prime Minister said we have done all the planning to locally produce all the essential items including pulses and palm oil. For this purpose, barren areas will be brought under cultivation besides ensuring better management of water and promoting research in the agriculture field.

Imran Khan was confident that Pakistan especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness revolution in olive production. He said Pakistan has the most suitable land for olive cultivation and it will be able to export it to earn foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister pointed out that it is the first time that work has been started on construction of ten dams which will significantly enhance the water storage capacity.

Imran Khan said the government is also focusing on primary education and primary health care system to check the population growth.

: Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his confidence that the government will win the war against mafias and ensure the supremacy of law.

Prime Minister, however, added that masses would also have to change their attitude to become a great nation.

”It is shameful that some people sitting abroad, living in the properties worth billions of rupees cannot show even a receipt of how they got that money?, and making speeches from there,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said that big mafias did not want the rule of law in Pakistan because they benefit from the corrupt system and just wanted NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). “Then how this country will move forward?” he questioned.

Imran Khan said when he often referred to the State of Madina and its principles, it was not only meant for any political gains. “I don’t use the name of Islam for personal benefit or for vote. It is the part of my faith,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister said being a student of history he had studied a lot about Islam, the life of our Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the principles of the State of Madina.

He said there was need to know and understand the principles adopted by the people in the State of Madina which led the fall of two super powers of that era, enabling the Arabs to lead the world in few years.

“If we want to become an honorable nation, we have to take care of our self-respect without fear from anyone except Allah Almighty,” Imran Khan remarked.

The Prime Minister said = the State of Madina brought a revolution in the lives of people by enforcing the rule of law and ensuring justice.