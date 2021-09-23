Suzuki Pakistan: pioneer of online used car gala brings it back to Karachi

After the success of 1st ever online used car gala, Suzuki is all set to launch its 2nd online certified used car gala for Karachi on 24th, 25th, and 26th September. Previously in the 1st online gala in Karachi, 60+used cars were sold and broke the records with 20,000+ website visitors, 100,000+ page views and 900+ chat entries.

Buying a used car is a time consuming and a hassle driven job. We have to search for the right one, then check its quality, check the engine condition, verify documents and there are other things to look out for as well.

In this whole scenario, a trustworthy seller is very important. Suzuki is the pioneer in bringing the concept of Certified Used Cars to Pakistan in 2011 where customers can buy affordable, good quality used cars, certified by Pak Suzuki engineers and warranty up to 1 year. Suzuki Pakistan has held more than 50 Used car Galas in major cities and they’ve always gotten overwhelming response from the customers, majorly because of the selling factor of transparency, trust and reliability.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, such events could not take place. Hence, ensuring safety of the customers was their No.1 priority. To approach the customer with the same quality of Certified Used cars; Suzuki Pakistan has taken the initiative to digital with the primary objective to enable their potential customers in becoming a part of the gala while sitting in the comfort of their homes and browse through the offers without being concerned about the authenticity of the deals. They built an element of trustworthiness among the audience by providing them a user-friendly platform, transparent deals and certified used cars.

Pak Suzuki aims that this Online Gala will provide you the same convenience, transparent deals and comfortable environment as it has provided to all its customers in the past.

As per Head of Marketing Suzuki Pakistan, Online Gala platform is designed with 3 core objectives; user friendly platform, quality used cars certified by Suzuki Pakistan engineers, 1 year warranty and above all transparency in deals between customers and our authorized dealerships under Suzuki’s supervision.

Now, you must have some questions, how it would work? And what are the benefits of this online gala? Don’t worry, we are here to tell you this.

360-degree view of the Car:

The company would provide 360-degree view of each car, which means you’d be able to see the vehicle from every angle and side. You can check the front, back, side to side, inside trunk, bonnet and interior in detail along with the Price and car details, and then take a decision of buying it.

The 360-degree view will give you a proper idea about the car’s condition and you can do all this while sitting at your home or office.

Live Chat:

A live chat option is also given to customers for communication with dealers.

Certified by Suzuki Engineers:

As per the company policy, all vehicles are checked by the engineers of Suzuki Pakistan. Cars are inspected and verified by trained hands, making them reliable vehicles. The engineers check all the parts of the car including engine, paint quality, if it’s accidental or not, documents and all other systems of the car. Panel inspection sheet is also provided to check panels paint before making a purchase.

So, you can buy the car with confidence.

Inspection Checkpoints:

Moreover, Suzuki would inspect the cars on 130 checkpoints. As mentioned earlier, the body frame, engine/transmission, brakes, interior, electric and electronics and tires would be checked.

Transparent Deal:

The most important part of buying a used car deal is transfer of money from buyer and documents from the seller. People have a lot of reservations on this because people sometimes find it hard in these matters. However, in this case Pak Suzuki Authorized 3S Dealers would be involved and provide you proper channels and trusted means to ensure a transparent deal.

Further, Pak Suzuki Exchange and Used car department would be supervising the gala as well.

Used Car Financing: Pak Suzuki has taken an initiative to partner up with banks for their customers, in order to get the car financed for up to 7 years with special rates of KIBOR+3%.A monthly installment plan will also be available for each vehicle.

Exchange enquiries:

Pak Suzuki also enables customer to upgrade through exchange enquiries where customer can send their old vehicle details and requirement of New or Certified Suzuki Car. Authorized dealership representative will contact the customer and offer free evaluation to upgrade to new Suzuki.

Services and Warranty:

Usually, when you buy a used car you don’t get any offer for service or warranty. Here, Suzuki Pakistan is not only offering 3 free services on the purchase but they’re also offering warranty on the car of up to 1 year. Isn’t it awesome that you are getting the offers of a new car, for a used vehicle?

As per the company, the warranty covers engine, transmission and suspension, which are the most vital parts of the car, especially the engine because it ensures your comfort, good fuel average, hassle free travel.

So, be a part of this online car gala and become an owner of used car with a stamp and warranty of Suzuki Pakistan.

This event will be live on 24th, 25th and 26th September 2021 from 9:00am - 6:00pm to ensure that customers get their desired vehicles.

Log on to www.usedcargala.com for further updates or if you have any queries, email at [email protected]