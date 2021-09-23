ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
BYCO 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.26%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.63%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.03%)
NETSOL 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.05%)
PACE 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.1%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-5.68%)
TRG 170.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.59%)
UNITY 34.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.9%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,826 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (0.09%)
BR30 23,643 Increased By ▲ 166.37 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,836 Increased By ▲ 238.68 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,061 Increased By ▲ 31.86 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Indian shares open higher on metal, banking gains

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.65% to 17,661.45 by 0346 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62% to 59,294.41
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up in early trade on Thursday to hover near record highs, led by metal and banking stocks, as investors overlooked signs of a slightly hawkish tilt by the US Federal Reserve overnight.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.65% to 17,661.45 by 0346 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.62% to 59,294.41.

Overnight, the Fed said it would likely begin tapering its monthly bond buying as early as November, and indicated it could raise interest rates sooner than expected.

In Mumbai, metal stocks advanced 1.5%, with Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries jumping more than 2% each to lead gains on Nifty.

Bank stocks recuperated from Wednesday's losses to rise 1%, with Punjab National Bank gaining about 2%.

Shares in broader Asian markets advanced, supported by assurance of not making default on debt payment by embattled China Evergrande Group, though default risks still remained for the property giant.

