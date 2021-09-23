Hong Kong stocks rally out of gates

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent at the start of trade Thursday morning as investors returned from a midweek break to news that troubled property giant Evergrande had agreed a plan to pay interest on one of its key bonds.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.62 percent, or 392.60 points to 24,614.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.63 percent, or 22.78 points, to 3,651.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.65 percent, or 15.96 points, to 2,456.02.