ANL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
FFBL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.68%)
GGL 41.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.59%)
MLCF 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
NETSOL 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PAEL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PTC 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
TELE 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.05%)
TRG 171.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.09%)
UNITY 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.03%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By ▲ 116.42 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,853 Increased By ▲ 255.91 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,066 Increased By ▲ 37.02 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Hong Kong stocks rally out of gates

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 1.62 percent, or 392.60 points to 24,614.14
AFP 23 Sep 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks jumped more than one percent at the start of trade Thursday morning as investors returned from a midweek break to news that troubled property giant Evergrande had agreed a plan to pay interest on one of its key bonds.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.62 percent, or 392.60 points to 24,614.14.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.63 percent, or 22.78 points, to 3,651.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.65 percent, or 15.96 points, to 2,456.02.

