LCCI, Rafi Group ink MoU on Gwadar development

LAHORE: “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and Gwadar is an important part of it. The charm of this city is getting momentum with every passing day and it is Dubai of the future”.

These views were expressed by the Chairman Rafi Group Imtiaz Rafi Butt while speaking at the MoU signing ceremony between LCCI and GPHP at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Senator Kauda Babar also spoke on the occasion.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt said that Gwadar is going to play a significant role in the economy of Pakistan because of its strategic location. It destined as the economic hub that will not just cater the locals but will also come off as a key factor for the economic prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that China is an emergent super power. Phase one of CPEC has been completed while the second phase is well on the way under which industrial zones will be established and special attention will be given to the agriculture production. He said that 140 countries have expressed their desire for being part of One Belt One Road Project.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt said change of regime in Kabul is a geopolitical earthquake and will initiate economic development in the region. He said that Pakistan is one hundred percent winner in this case. He said that earlier, entire focus of Pakistan was on security but now the focus is on economic development as the security situation is under control.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that the business community seems the development of Gwadar port city as an important milestone in the emerging economic profile of Pakistan. Pakistan stands to gain from its development in the long run. He said that in coming years, such individuals who make investment right now will be drawing good benefits.

The LCCI president praised the achievements made by Rafi Group in real estate sector across Pakistan. Since 1978, Rafi Group has been expanding as a market leader. He congratulated Imtiaz Rafi Butt for successfully completing and delivering various commercial and residential real estate projects all over the country.

He hoped that Green Palms Housing Project commenced in Gwadar would be the best architectural landscape equipped with modern infrastructure and a wide array of amenities.

Imtiaz Rafi Butt said that Gwadar is a very important part of the CPEC and it will revolutionize the economy of Pakistan. Given the global importance of Gwadar, Rafi Group is committed to providing affordable and quality accommodation to its customers in Gwadar. Green Palms Gwadar is undergoing rapid development.

“Our highly capable team will complete the project on time using all its capabilities,” he added.

Earlier, the LCCI and Green Palms Housing Project (GPHP) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will not only facilitate the LCCI members but would also be helpful the development of Gwadar City.

The MoU was signed by the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and Chairman Green Palms Housing Project Imtiaz Rafi Butt.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Green Palms Housing Project will offer special corporate rates to the members of LCCI for purchasing residential and commercial plots in the Overseas Block of the GPHP. However, the MoU places no financial or legal obligations on either of the parties.

Executive Committee Members Fiaz Haider, Uzma Shahid, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar and Shahid Nazir were also present.

