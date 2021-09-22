ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Sep 22, 2021
Markets

Stocks, dollar mostly higher before Fed

AFP 22 Sep 2021

LONDON: Stock markets mostly rose Wednesday, recovering further from recent sharp losses on easing concerns over Chinese property giant Evergrande ahead of a key update from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar also gained against most of its biggest rivals, while oil prices won solid support.

Nerves were settled by news that Evergrande had agreed a plan to repay interest on one of its key bonds, avoiding a default that many fear could hammer the domestic and global economy.

However, confidence remains at a premium as traders await the outcome of a crucial meeting of the Federal Reserve, which could announce a timetable to start tapering its vast monetary easing programme.

"Having seen some very bad days for equities in recent sessions, Europe and parts of Asia were more upbeat on Wednesday," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The Fed outcome "could give further support to markets", he added.

The US central bank's meeting comes against the ever-present backdrop of spiking coronavirus infections and slowing global growth.

Fed officials have signalled that by the end of the year they will begin winding in the ultra-loose monetary easing measures put in place at the start of the pandemic and that have been key to driving a global economic and equity-prices recovery.

The growing consensus is that the first announcement will be in November and the first reduction the next month. But Fed boss Jerome Powell could still provide details on the timetable.

European stocks rebound after Evergrande-driven rout

The decision comes as the Fed tries to keep a lid on surging inflation and prevent the recovering economy from overheating.

On the corporate front, shares in Entain gained six percent after the UK gambling giant revealed that it had received a takeover bid from US rival DraftKings worth $22.5 billion.

Key figures around 1015 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 7,066.46 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 15,450.71

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.2 percent at 6,628.82

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 4,132.89

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.7 percent at 29,639.40 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,628.49 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: Closed for a holiday

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 33,919.84 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1732 from $1.1724 at 2045 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3636 from $1.3659

Euro/pound: UP at 85.93 pence from 85.82 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.54 yen from 109.21 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.3 percent at $75.36 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $71.42 per barrel

Federal Reserve European stock Evergrande Chinese property

