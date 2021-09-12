ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

  • Foreign minister says dossier contains a total of 113 references, including 26 reports from international media outlets, 41 reports from Indian think tanks, and 32 references from international human rights organisations
BR Web Desk 12 Sep 2021

Pakistan presented on Sunday a comprehensive 131-page dossier, detailing atrocities and barbarism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The contents of the dossier were discussed in a joint press conference conducted by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Qureshi stated that the dossier contains a total of 113 references, including 26 reports from international media outlets, 41 reports from Indian think tanks, and 32 references from international human rights organisations.

Qureshi highlighted that the dossier provides a detailed insight into Indian war crimes in IIOJK, adding that 900,000 Indian troops are stationed in the territory, making it similar to an "open air prison."

Kashmiri resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani passes away

The circumstances behind Syed Ali Geelani's funeral were also discussed during the press conference, with Qureshi adding that the veteran resistance leader's family members were subjected to torture and subsequently barred from attending the burial.

Qureshi said that Indian atrocities "will be exposed in the dossier" as it contains evidence of "fake encounters" and the Indian tactic of framing Kashmiri freedom fighters as "terrorists".

Detailing the atrocities committed by India, the Foreign Office said that there are numerous instances of "fake encounters", reporting that at least 13,000 Kashmiri children have been detained by India.

It was added that India "is training five Daesh camps", in an effort to allegedly spread terrorism and instability in the region.

AJK PM condemns growing belligerence of India: UN urged to help resolve Kashmir issue

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari referred to instances of mass rapes in Kunan and Poshpora in February 1991, adding that the perpetrators have yet to be punished for their crimes.

Mazari criticised the United Nations and the wider international community for not imposing any sanctions on India for its blatant disregard for human rights violations, adding that the EU and the international community cannot "cherry-pick" sanctions.

