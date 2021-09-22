Clarification

ISLAMABAD: This is apropos a news item titled "Tarin bemoans 'NAB fear' hindrance" carried by Business Recorder yesterday. It is clarified that the Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin suggested to evolve a mechanism through which bureaucracy will find it easier to take decisions in the public sector.

The mutual consultations will pave the way for collective decision making, under the umbrella of Cabinet Committees. The Finance Minister, by no means, intended to blame the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an autonomous and constitutionally established federal institution.-PR

