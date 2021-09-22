The ‘NAB fear’

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance” carried by the newspaper yesterday. According to it, the finance minister, Shaukat Tarin, has told the federal cabinet that bureaucracy has not been working properly due to fear of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). This may be true. But complaining again and again against a national institution is no solution to the problem either. Bureaucracy, in my view, has the required capacity and capability to perform its work even in an environment that is characterised by an accountability ‘vigil’ in a quite efficient manner. Accountability law may be revisited by our legislators as many times as they want. But they must not forget the fact that Pakistan is one such country that needs and will always need an accountability law.

Zehra Husain (Islamabad)

