KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 373,988,904 212,295,976 13,987,678,644 7,460,996,584 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,252,445,433 (1,379,503,694) (127,058,260) Local Individuals 15,600,559,884 (15,503,474,431) 97,085,453 Local Corporates 7,663,725,455 (7,633,752,648) 29,972,807 ===============================================================================

