NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
22 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
373,988,904 212,295,976 13,987,678,644 7,460,996,584
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,252,445,433 (1,379,503,694) (127,058,260)
Local Individuals 15,600,559,884 (15,503,474,431) 97,085,453
Local Corporates 7,663,725,455 (7,633,752,648) 29,972,807
===============================================================================
