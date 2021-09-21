ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

  • PM accepts resignation
BR Web Desk 21 Sep 2021

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has tendered his resignation, less than a year after he was appointed at the earlier position.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted his resignation.

Gauhar was appointed SAPM on Power in October 2020 before being given the additional charge as the SAPM on Petroleum as well, replacing Nadeem Babar.

Gauhar re-designated as SAPM on power and petroleum

“After a year of public service, I’ve decided to call it a day to return to my family,” said Gauhar in a tweet post on Tuesday.

The former KE chairman added that he shall remain indebted to the PM for giving him the opportunity.

“Whilst the challenges in the energy sector are manifold, I have no doubt that under the able leadership of Hammad Azhar, the Ministry of Energy team will continue to stay the course on structural reforms. May Allah continue to bless Pakistan,” he added.

The development comes amid reported differences between Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, and Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, with Gauhar.

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

For months, the federal capital has remained abuzz with speculation that Gauhar would be shown the door for reportedly failing to deal with the recent energy crisis which has earned a bad name for the government.

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Gauhar served as KE CEO for over six years before resigning in 2015. He is also the founder and chairman of Oasis Energy which is a management consultancy firm in the power and energy sector.

OpW Sep 21, 2021 02:38pm
This is very unfortunate that difference of opinion is resulting in frequent change in think tank of Pakistan. How can some wise person believe that complex issues of national level can be resolved with team of yes-men. As a nation we need to learn conflict management skill otherwise our core issues will remain unresolved.
