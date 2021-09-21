ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Pandemic speeds innovation shift to Asia: UN

GENEVA: The Covid-19 pandemic sped up the shift of innovation from Europe and North America towards Asia, UN world...
AFP 21 Sep 2021

GENEVA: The Covid-19 pandemic speed up the shift of innovation from Europe and North America towards Asia, UN world rankings showed Monday.

The Global Innovation Index 2021, from the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization, showed surging performances by South Korea and China.

“The pandemic has accelerated the long-term geographical shift of innovation activities toward Asia, even if Northern America and Europe continue to host some of the world’s leading innovators,” said WIPO.

While the top four in the global rankings remained the same as last year — with Switzerland leading for the 11th year running followed by Sweden, the United States and Britain — South Korea leapt five places to fifth.

World leaders return to UN with focus on pandemic, climate

The index found “substantial increases in brand values in Korea, in trademarks being filed, but also in cultural and creative services exports,” index co-editor Sacha Wunsch-Vincent told reporters, citing the K-Pop phenomenon.

The Netherlands, Finland, Singapore, Denmark and Germany round out the top 10.

Meanwhile China continued its progress towards the top 10 and is still the only middle-income economy in the top 30, up two places to number 12.

Wunsch-Vincent said the country’s innovation players were individually strong and China was now trying to connect them better “so that public research feeds into commercial innovation”. Turkey (41), Vietnam (44), India (46) and the Philippines (51) are the only other middle-income nations that are systematically catching up. “Beyond China, these four particularly large economies together have the potential to change the global innovation landscape for good,” WIPO said.

The index ranks 132 economies. Among low income countries, Rwanda leads the way in 102nd place, ahead of Tajikistan (103) and Malawi (107). WIPO’s index found that countries and businesses increased investments in innovation despite the Covid-19 crisis, in a bid to stimulate post-pandemic economic growth.

Scientific output, research and development, IP filings and venture capital deals continued to grow in 2020.

Companies whose innovations revolved around measures to contain the pandemic and its effects — particularly pharmaceuticals and information technology — redoubled their innovation investments. However, sectors hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, such as travel, cut back. “Many sectors have shown remarkable resilience — especially those that have embraced digitalisation, technology and innovation,” said WIPO director general Daren Tang.

