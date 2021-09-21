National Assembly informed: Steps being taken to improve sports governance structure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the government is taking concrete measures to improve sports governance structure in the country and performance of athletes.

Responding to a question during question hour in the House, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said that the lack of sports governance structure is affecting the future of children in sports sector.

She said that National Sports Policy is being devised to promote sports at the grassroots level and prepare a new talent for international events. She said that the government is also building playgrounds at tehsil level to provide a better playing facility to youth.

Responding to another question, the parliamentary secretary for interior, Shaukat Ali, said that a special directorate of sanitation and water supply is working in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure cleanliness in capital. The House unanimously passed a condolence resolution paying tribute to services of veteran Baloch leader Ataullah Mengal.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan presented the resolution. The House also offered fateha for the veteran journalist CR Shamsi who passed away last week.

In a written reply about lack of parking space in Blue Area and parking of vehicles on roads, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the CDA has initiated a project for construction of parking plazas in the capital.

A consultant has been engaged for this purpose, he said, adding the consultant has identified six locations in the capital for construction of parking plazas in phase-1.

"Two locations have been identified in Blue Area. The PC-I for the construction of parking plazas has also been approved. A parking plaza location identified by the consultant near Savour Foods in G-7/F-7 Blue Area is proposed to be constructed for which tenders have been invited," he added.

To another question, the interior minister, in a written reply, said that the government has signed agreement transfer of offenders, extradition treaty and mutual legal assistance with China, Saudi Arabia and Korea for custody of the accused mutual legal cooperation and exchange of criminals.

About proposed construction of a plaza by the Cantonment Board, Chaklala, on a plot adjacent to Kidney Centre now Asia General Hospital, Jhelum Road, Rawalpindi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, in a written reply, said that the plot adjacent to Kidney Center is situated held on a private land under the management of Revenue Department of Punjab government.

"Cantonment Board Chaklala has no legal authority to make any kind of construction. Jhelum Road belongs to National Highways Authority (NHA) under the territorial jurisdiction of Chaklala Cantonment Board. Provision of construction of slip roads is solely the prerogative of NHA and Cantonment Board Chaklala is not extending any such facility to any private individual," he added.

