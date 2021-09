Sindh transport sector: Vaccination drive launched

KARACH: Sindh government on Monday has started coronavirus vaccination of the people associated with transport sector across the province. According to details, the locals working in trains, buses and home delivery services will get their doses.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,226,008. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,246 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,167 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,407 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,270 in Sindh 5,412 in KP, 902 in Islamabad, 729 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.