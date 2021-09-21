KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 240,963,518 131,082,652 9,606,793,637 4,738,635,525 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 865,023,567 (712,212,055) 152,811,511 Local Individuals 9,804,136,063 (9,682,611,465) 121,524,597 Local Corporates 5,674,600,082 (5,948,936,192) (274,336,108) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021