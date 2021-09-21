Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Saturday (September 18, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
240,963,518 131,082,652 9,606,793,637 4,738,635,525
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 865,023,567 (712,212,055) 152,811,511
Local Individuals 9,804,136,063 (9,682,611,465) 121,524,597
Local Corporates 5,674,600,082 (5,948,936,192) (274,336,108)
