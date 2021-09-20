ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

  • Says for the first time Army personnel were deployed to protect the touring team after a decision by the cabinet
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Sep 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the New Zealand team was given security of the highest order, adding that for the first time Army personnel were deployed to protect the touring team after a decision by the cabinet.

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad on Monday, Rashid said it was the cabinet's decision to deploy Army personnel.

"The nation should not be dejected as the day will come when all the teams will visit us," said Rashid.

Rashid's remarks come after New Zealand abandoned its tour to Pakistan on the day of the opening One-Day International, citing a security alert from back home, leaving the hosts fuming and frustrated.

The decision, which Pakistan says was taken unilaterally by New Zealand, also put the hosts in a position where they were left wondering their next moves ahead of upcoming series against England next month.

The interior minister, however, said there was no problem in security given to the New Zealand team.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said that no new Afghan refugees have been received by Pakistan.

He maintained that 3 million Afghan refugees, residing in Pakistan, will be sent back to their homeland after the security situation normalises.

He pointed out that Pakistan has helped evacuate 16,000 people, including diplomats and representatives of IMF and the World Bank from the war-torn country.

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

To a question, the interior minister stated that India is spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan as all its conspiracies failed after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. He said that no one can hurt Pakistan's sovereignty and its armed forces are always prepared to give a befitting reply to the enemy.

Earlier, Rashid said Pakistan had not granted refugee status to a single person from Afghanistan.

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

Speaking at a presser, he said that the reports of a possible influx of Afghan refugees were premature as not a single Afghani had been given refugee status so far.

The minister said that Pakistan is a responsible country, which would fulfil its duty of national security and its international expectations.

India press briefing Afghanistan Sheikh Rashid security situation refugee camp

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand team given security of the highest order: Sheikh Rashid

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

At least eight killed, 10 injured during shootout in Upper Dir, KPK

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Stocks stage late recovery as KSE-100 ends with 108-point fall

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Middle East's first Expo to open in Dubai under shadow of pandemic

Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Read more stories