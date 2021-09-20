ANL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.95%)
ASC 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.57%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
FFBL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.31%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
GGGL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
JSCL 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.82%)
KAPCO 37.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.91%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
POWER 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PRL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
PTC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.8%)
TELE 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.27%)
TRG 173.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.8%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

  • US border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the US state of Texas
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Around 300 Haitians returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over.

US border agents began removing groups of mostly Haitian migrants over the weekend from a large makeshift camp they had set up after wading across the Rio Grande separating Mexico and the US state of Texas.

The sprawling camp under the international bridge attracted more than 12,000 migrants at one point, dotted with tents and tarps strung up on reeds, as many Haitians who had trekked from as far away as Brazil sought to petition US authorities for entry and to escape rampant poverty and gang violence afflicting the Caribbean nation.

At the Haitian capital's airport, three flights with returned Haitians landed on Sunday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, and several who spoke to Reuters said there were never told where they were being taken.

"I left Haiti to go find a better future," said Stephanie, who declined to provide her surname. She said she was taken from under the bridge by US agents to a detention facility before being loaded onto the flight.

She dismissed Haiti's economy as unable to provide opportunities for scores of youth like her.

"If jobs could be created, we would never have exposed ourselves to this misery in other countries," she said.

In a video message released Sunday evening, Prime Minister Ariel Henry pledged to assist the expelled Haitians and bemoaned the "disturbing" images from the camp.

"It's with great sorrow that we watch on social media, through television and listen on the radio to the tribulations of our brothers and sisters at the border of Mexico and the United States," he said.

He implored Haitians to build a future where they can "live well in our country without having to suffer these forms of shame."

But at the airport, returned migrant Mondesir Sirilien explained how he had spent about $15,000 to leave Haiti, traveling first to Brazil and then by land to eventually cross the shallow Rio Grande at the US southern border.

"I could have invested that money here, I could have built a great business. It's not like we don't know how to do things," he said.

"But we're not respected, we're humiliated and now we don't have anyone to defend us."

Texas US state Haitians

Comments

1000 characters

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

USD smuggling adds to pressure on weaker rupee

Security forces kill TTP commander in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

PVMA announces cut in ghee, cooking oil prices

Eight killed in shooting at Russian university: state investigators

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad raises $2.1 million in pre-seed funding

Covid-19: Fourth wave continues to subside in Pakistan

Experts say digital mode will trigger market system collapse

Digital mode: Corporate taxpayers given 40-day grace period

Fate of ADB-funded AMI project hangs in the balance

Read more stories