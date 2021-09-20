ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.16%)
FFBL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.02%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.03%)
GGL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.43%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
PRL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.74%)
TELE 21.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.45%)
TRG 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.46%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Rohit set to make IPL return for Mumbai in Kolkata clash

  • Kieron Pollard captained the Mumbai side in the absence of their regular skipper Rohit
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will return to the side for their Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders after missing Sunday's 20-run defeat by Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

Kieron Pollard captained the Mumbai side in the absence of their regular skipper Rohit, who was given additional time off after returning from Britain where he was on duty with the Indian team in their test series against England.

Rohit had scored a superb 127 in the second innings of the fourth test and did not field later because of a knee issue. But Jayawardene said that the 34-year-old would play when Mumbai face Kolkata on Thursday.

IPL resumes in UAE after Covid-19 disruption

"Rohit was batting and doing his running as well, but after coming back from the United Kingdom we felt that he needed an extra few days so he should be fine to play the next game," Jayawardene told reporters on Sunday.

Rohit, the IPL's most successful captain who has led Mumbai Indians to five titles, is likely to be named skipper of India's Twenty20 side after the upcoming World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with Virat Kohli saying he will step down.

Jayawardene said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was also rested for the game against Chennai due to a minor injury.

"Hardik was training, he had a little niggle so again as a precaution we thought we should give him extra days to see how things are but it's nothing serious," Jayawardene said.

The IPL resumed in Dubai on Sunday, more than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak halted the world's richest T20 tournament.

Rohit Sharma Kolkata Kieron Pollard

