ANL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
ASC 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.86%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
BYCO 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.12%)
FCCL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.21%)
FFBL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
FNEL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
GGGL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.98%)
GGL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.06%)
KAPCO 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
NETSOL 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.11%)
PTC 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.4%)
SNGP 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
TELE 21.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.4%)
TRG 172.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.49%)
UNITY 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.93%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,937 Decreased By ▼ -42.01 (-0.84%)
BR30 24,243 Decreased By ▼ -217.58 (-0.89%)
KSE100 46,341 Decreased By ▼ -294.91 (-0.63%)
KSE30 18,345 Decreased By ▼ -135.49 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Indian shares open lower as metal and auto stocks drop

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% to 17,526.9 by 0401 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 58,876.84
Reuters 20 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Monday after four straight weeks of gains, weighed down by metal and auto stocks, while investors waited for cues from the US Federal Reserve on its pandemic-era stimulus measures.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% to 17,526.9 by 0401 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 58,876.84.

Market participants will be closely watching the Fed's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, where it is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering of its bond buying programme.

Metal stocks dropped more than 3%, with Tata Steel skidding over 5% to be the top loser on the Nifty, while peer JSW Steel lost nearly 4%.

Future prices for steel making raw materials dropped on Friday as China, the world's top steelmaker, indicated it could expand strict air pollution controls to more cities.

Broader Asian markets were lower in thin trade due to holidays in Japan, China and South Korea.

