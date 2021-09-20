ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Sep 20, 2021
Buzdar orders crackdown against criminals

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to launch indiscriminate crackdown against the criminals and their gangs in Taunsa, DG Khan and tribal areas.

The Chief Minister directed to adopt special measures for improving the law and order situation. The chief minister took notice of the death of a citizen namely Sana Ullah near Taunsa due to the firing of dacoits and sought a report from RPO DG Khan. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused at the earliest. On the directions of CM Punjab, SHO Sader Taunsa has been suspended. The chief minister further directed to increase the police contingent in the area besides setting up police check post at Bangalani More Chowkiwala Barthi for safeguarding the life and property of the people. He also directed to make police patrolling more effective even in the night as well. He assured that justice will be provided to the hires of the deceased.

He also directed to launch an effective anti-dengue campaign throughout the province and asked the concerned departments and agencies to perform their duties in an active manner in this regard. The chief minister further directed that 100 percent implementation on the anti-dengue plan should be ensured. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He further directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to mobilize field teams for anti-dengue drive. Due attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance including government and private buildings, tire shops and graveyards, Usman Buzdar added.

He directed that administrative officers should monitor the measures taken to prevent dengue. He said that quality treatment should be provided to the dengue patients in the hospitals. All available resources should be utilized to curb dengue. He said that necessary facilities should be provided to the patients and their attendants at the dengue wards and counters in the hospitals. He urges upon citizens that they should not let water stagnant in their houses and on the rooftops. It is important to stop dengue in time. Relevant agencies should remain vigilant to deal with dengue, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

