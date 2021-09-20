ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
KPC arranges grand 'family picnic'

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Press Club set a tradition of "Care for All" and organized a grand family picnic for its members at Wild Venture Water Park and Resort, Gadap on Saturday. Hundreds of journalists along with their families spent a wonderful holiday at the Wild Venture Water Park. They enjoyed different rides, and were served with a variety of meals.

The picnic was attended by some 2,500 journalists and their families. They were served breakfast and lunch at the grand picnic by the KPC. These picnickers were transported by 35 buses from Karachi Press Club and were dropped off at the end of the picnic. Some 550 members and their families participated in the event using their personal transportation.

Qadir Bakhsh Baloch Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wild Venture Water Park said that this park has set up this to improve the image of Karachi. People know Karachi as a city of unrest but this impression is wrong. Karachi is the city of peace and love, he added.

He said that Wild Venture Water Park will not only provide quality entertainment to the people but also improve the image of Karachi. The sole purpose of our investment is to make Pakistan famous, he added. "We are lucky to serve the members of Karachi press Club", he said.

The picnickers thanked the KPC officials for making the best arrangements. Mohammad Rizwan Bhatti, general secretary of Karachi Press Club said that KPC always organizes recreational activities for its members. "We want the members to have recreational activities so that they can refresh themselves and perform their professional duties in the best way", he added.

Special thanks were extended to the members of the committees set up for the arrangements and these committees performed their responsibilities very well. Acting President of Karachi Press Club Shazia Hassan, Joint Secretary Saqib Sagheer, Member Governing Body Farooq Sami, Wasi Qureshi, Khalil Nasir of Registration Committee, Faheem Patel, Saeed Ahmed, Kafiluddin Faizan of Food Committee, Shahid Anjum and Asim Bhatti of Security Committee, Hamad Hussain and Syed Nabeel Akhtar of Transport Committee, Mona Siddiqui and Ishrat of Women's Committee, KUJ (Dastoor) President Rashid Aziz, senior member Saeed Sarbazi, Arif Baloch, Hanif Akbar, Abid Hussain and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

