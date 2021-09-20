Olympians share time with Omega in Crans-Montana

KARACHI: With this year's Omega Masters now in full swing, Omega has enlivened the celebrations with a special Golf Clinic in Crans-Montana hosted by the pro golfer Sean Crocker - one of Omega's very own star players. Amongst those taking lessons were five Olympic Games athletes, who have all competed on the biggest stage within their sports. This included:

Dalilah Muhammad from the USA - who won gold in Rio, and two medals in Tokyo including a silver medal in the 400 metre hurdles and a gold medal in the 4 x 400 metre relay. Lea Sprunger from Switzerland - the track and field star and double European champion who competed in her third Olympic Games this year in Tokyo.

Christian Taylor from the USA - a triple jump legend with gold medals from London and Rio. Nikita Ducarroz from Switzerland - a Tokyo bronze medal winner in the Freestyle BMX. Nina Christen from Switzerland - a bronze and gold medal winner in the shooting events in Tokyo.

As always, the athletes brought their own special qualities of precision, power and determination to the moment, and showed some extra hidden talents with a golf club in hand.

