Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s Urs: Public holiday in Sindh on 22nd

KARACHI: The Sindh government announces public holiday on September 22 (Wednesday) to mark the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

According to a notification issued by Sindh government, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on September 22.

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days. As per the reports, the three-day ceremony of the Urs will begin with poetry marathons, literature conferences, and other activities.