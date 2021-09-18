ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Over 6.2m kids to be vaccinated against polio in KP

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health and Finance Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that protecting children from incurable disease of polio is of utmost importance for the government and there was no going back on the commitment regarding polio eradication till the menace was wiped out of the region.

He said this while inaugurating September round of National Immunization Days (NIDs) in the province here on Friday at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Gulshan Rehman Colony, Peshawar.

Coordinator EOC, Abdul Basit, representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, BMGF and Health Dept were also present on the occasion. Talking to media on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that every campaign is a golden opportunity to immunize children under five against polio and stop virus transmission in the last endemic region.

He said that the province has made a good progress in the war against polio with zero polio cases reported from the province, adding that sustainability of the current laurels will need a lot of efforts and dedication from the team.

The provincial health minister held an appeal to the parents to cooperate with teams by vaccinating their children protecting them from lifelong disability and by helping the government reach the finish line purging the globe of the crippling virus.

Briefing media he said, "All necessary security and logistic arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the anti-polio campaign, starting from September 17, 2021 in the entire province".

He said that over 40,000 law enforcing personnel will be deployed with teams to ensure safety of the frontline workers who are visiting door to door to vaccinate children against polio.

Minister for Health reiterated strong political commitment for polio eradication saying that government was leading the public health programme from the front at all levels.

Taimur Jhagra said that due to ownership of the government the number of polio cases have dropped significantly in the country and hoped that soon the virus will be stamped out of the last endemic region.

