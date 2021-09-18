ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
PDWP approves 11 development schemes

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) of the Punjab on Friday approved 11 development schemes worth over Rs11.725 billion falling under the head of different sectors.

The PWDP approved these schemes for the fiscal year 2021-22 with the chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development schemes included enhancement of 75-IPNV sites, Lahore at the cost of Rs495.300 million, widening/ improvement of different roads, construction of Service More flyover to connect with industrial area-II Gujrat link road, district Gujrat, at the cost of Rs1,019.821 million, construction of police station at DG Khan at the cost of Rs522.050 million, construction of flood carrying channel hill torrent crossing at Dajal branch at the cost of Rs741.531 million, establishment of emergency and OPD block teaching hospital DG Khan at the cost of Rs3,936.825 million, dualization of Teen Meela to Haji Shah road Attock at the cost of Rs906.693 million, re-construction / widening of road from Kot Harra to Jalalpur Bhattian, District Hafizabad, at the cost of Rs1,810.469 million, construction /rehabilitation of metalled road from Dajal to Harrand, district Rajanpur at the cost of Rs543.331 million and construction of Mian Channu city bye-pass, district Khanewal, at the cost of Rs750 million

Secretary P&D Punjab Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the planning and development board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

