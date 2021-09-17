ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Oil falls 1% as storm-hit US supply trickles back into market

  • Oil falls but still set for nearly 3% weekly gain
  • Slow post-Ida production recovery bolsters prices
  • Dollar index hits 3-week high
Reuters Updated 17 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1% on Friday as energy companies in the US Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output.

Both Brent and US crude benchmarks were on track for weekly gains of roughly 2.6%, owing to the recent supply tightness due to the hurricane outages.

Brent crude futures fell 77 cents, or 1%, to $74.90 a barrel by 11:01 a.m. EDT (1501 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 99 cents, or 1.4%, to $71.62 a barrel.

Friday's slump came after five straight sessions of rises for Brent. On Wednesday, Brent hit its highest since late July, and US crude hit its highest since early August.

"The reason oil prices reached such highs in the last few days was clearly supply disruptions and drawdowns in inventories, so now that US oil production is returning, oil as expected trades lower," said Nishant Bhushan, Rystad Energy's oil markets analyst.

US natural gas eases, but soaring global rates spur strong outlook

Gulf Coast crude oil exports are flowing again after hurricanes Nicholas and Ida took out 26 million barrels of offshore production. Restarts continued with about 28% of US Gulf of Mexico crude output offline, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The dollar climbed to a three-week high on Friday, making dollar-denominated crude more expensive for those using other currencies. The dollar got a boost from better-than-expected US retail sales data on Thursday.

US consumer sentiment steadied in early September after plunging the month before to its lowest level in nearly a decade, but consumers remain worried about inflation, a survey showed on Friday.

