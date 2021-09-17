PMDA: JAC thanks supporters

KARACHI: In a statement issued on Thursday by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) set up against proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), the committee thanked all those bodies and individuals; in particular, media watchdogs, lawyers associations, human rights associations, political parties, civil society for standing up for freedom of expression in the country.

On Wednesday, in meeting between Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council Of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Association Of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and the federal information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State Farrukh Habib, the JAC expressed its reservations on the PMDA and termed it as unacceptable. However, it was agreed to form a committee to address the issue of fake news particularly on social media, the rights of media workers and ways to further improve laws and regulatory framework.

The statement said that member organisations of Joint Action Committee will nominate their representatives to the above committee being formed to discuss these issues amicably along with the representatives of the Federal Government.—PR

