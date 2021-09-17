ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PMDA: JAC thanks supporters

17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: In a statement issued on Thursday by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) set up against proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), the committee thanked all those bodies and individuals; in particular, media watchdogs, lawyers associations, human rights associations, political parties, civil society for standing up for freedom of expression in the country.

On Wednesday, in meeting between Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council Of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Association Of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and the federal information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State Farrukh Habib, the JAC expressed its reservations on the PMDA and termed it as unacceptable. However, it was agreed to form a committee to address the issue of fake news particularly on social media, the rights of media workers and ways to further improve laws and regulatory framework.

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

The statement said that member organisations of Joint Action Committee will nominate their representatives to the above committee being formed to discuss these issues amicably along with the representatives of the Federal Government.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PFUJ APNS PBA CPNE PMDA AEMEND JAC

Comments

1000 characters

PMDA: JAC thanks supporters

Pakistan, Tajikistan to ensure peace in Afghanistan: PM Imran

US will continue to look to Pakistan to make 'good on public statements'

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains 0.56% against the US dollar

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

UN envoy meets Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Tech sector leads the way as KSE-100 gains 204 points

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Read more stories