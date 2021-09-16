ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: A meeting was held between the Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State Farrukh Habib and representatives of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND).

Issues relating to media regulation and proposed PMDA were discussed with the information minister.

The Joint Action Committee expressed its reservations on the proposed PMDA and termed it as unacceptable. It was mutually agreed to form a committee to address the issue amicably. The committee will address the issue of fake news, particularly on social media, the rights of the media workers and ways to further improve laws and regulatory framework.—PR

