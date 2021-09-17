RLNG supply to different sectors restored

LAHORE: Sui Northern restored RLNG to different sectors. Pursuant to resumption of RLNG supply from LNG Terminal, the gas supply of non-export industry, CNG and cement sectors was restored at 2100 hrs yesterday night (September 16).

In addition, the RLNG supply will also be restored to fertilizer sector from 0700 hrs today (September 17). The decision has been taken on account of restoration of RLNG from LNG Terminal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021