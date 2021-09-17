Country reports 3,012 fresh Covid-19 cases, 66 new deaths: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, detected 3,012 fresh coronavirus cases and reported 66 more deaths taking the nationwide cases tally to 1,215,821 and death toll to 27,004 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country also reported 3,897 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the national tally of recoveries to 1,112,236 since the pandemic outbreak.

According to the NCOC updates, following the 3,897 recoveries, the number of total active Covid-19 cases in the country has declined to 76,581, which a few days ago was hovering over 90,000 mark.

Out of 66 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 58 were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country, while 19 of them died on ventilators and eight of them died during home quarantines.

With 28 Covid-19 deaths, Punjab reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) with 19 deaths, and Sindh with 18 deaths.

At present, a total 5,590 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals, of which 5,039 patients were under treatment in critical condition in various Covid-dedicated healthcare facilities.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 5.3 percent.

Around 553 ventilators were occupied elsewhere countrywide, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Multan with 76 percent ventilator occupancy was top among the four cities with the maximum ventilators utilisation followed by Bahawalpur with 69 percent, Sargodha 55 percent, and Lahore 49 percent.

Bannu with 67 percent oxygen beds occupancy was top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds utilisation followed by Swabi and Gujrat with 63 percent, and Sargodha 57 percent.

In the past 24 hours, a total 56,778 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 18,225 in Sindh, 18,399 in Punjab, 12,207 in KP, 5,135 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,289 in Balochistan, 544 GB, and 979 in AJK.

Out of a total 1,215,821 cases detected in the country, which also include the deaths, recovered and under treatment Covid-19 patients, Sindh with 447,678 cases is on top followed by Punjab 418,196 cases, KPK 169,972 cases, ICT 103,549 cases, AJK 33,551 cases, Balochistan 32,671 cases, and GB 10,204 cases.

Out of 27,004 nationwide deaths recorded in the country since coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 12,319 deaths is on top, followed by Sindh with 7,210 deaths, KPK 5,329 deaths, ICT 893 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, AJK with 727 deaths, Balochistan 344 deaths, and GB 182 deaths.

A total of 18,682,730 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Pakistan, so far, has administered a total 71,311,567 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the people of which 23,241,257are fully vaccinated and 53,396,378 partially.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to administer a booster shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all health workers to enhance their immunity and reduce the infection rate among them, according to a letter by the Sindh Health Department to the NCOC.

