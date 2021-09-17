ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Webinar on potential of carpet/rug exports to US held

17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, in collaboration with Consulate General of Pakistan New York organized a webinar on potential of carpets/rugs export from Pakistan to the United States, Talat Mahmood, Trade and Investment Counsellor New York, Aria Momeni Executive, Vice President Momeni Inc. and Gady C Yesilcay, Owner Orientalist Home USA briefed the Pakistani Carpet exporters on the opportunities in US market.

Muneeba Nawaz, Assistant Director TDAP Karachi highlighted TDAP efforts for promotion of carpets exports. Talat Mahmood, Trade and Investment Counsellor New York gave a detailed overview of the US carpet market and Pakistan’s share in it. Aria Momeni Executive, Vice President Momeni Inc. and Gady C Yesilcay, owner Orientalist Home USA briefed the Pakistani carpet exporters about the demand and requirements of the US carpet market and suggested that Pakistani carpet manufacturers need to diversify the designs and work on research and development. Vice Chairman Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Riaz Ahmed told that the large exporters are working on R&D already.—PR

