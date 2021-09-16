ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slides as dollar jumps on U.S. data, stocks fall

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand fell to more than two-week lows on Thursday as the dollar jumped on a surprise rebound in U.S. retail sales, extending this week's rand losses to more than 2pc.

At 1550 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5750 against the dollar, around 1.1pc weaker than its previous close and trading near its weakest since Aug. 31.

The U.S. currency was up over 0.4pc against a basket of peers.

After three weeks of strong gains, the rand has reversed direction since Tuesday, buffeted by disappointing domestic retail data and a recommendation from investment bank JPMorgan to sell the currency.

Market attention will soon turn to next week's interest rate decision by South Africa's central bank, as well as local consumer price index (CPI) data.

The bank has left its repo rate on hold at 3.5pc for its past six meetings, diverging from some other emerging market central banks which have raised rates in response to inflationary pressures.

South African rand on course for losses of over 3% this week

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee will announce its rate decision on Sept. 23, with CPI data out the day before.

Indexes on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange lost heavily on Thursday, pulled down by mining companies which fell on the back of drop in commodity prices, especially of platinum group metals and gold.

The retreat in commodity prices in the last two months have instilled fears that a bull run in the shares of mining companies, which are an important export revenues earner, is coming to an end. This in turn impacts the outlook on the local economy.

"It is a cocktail of negative things that is hurting the market," said Greg Davies, trader at Cratos Capital.

Weak Chinese data, lower commodity prices and fall in U.S. shares have all contributed towards Thursday's fall, he said.

The benchmark all-share index dropped 1.66pc to end the day's trading at 63,314 points. The blue-chip index of top 40 companies fell by 1.94pc to 57,098 points.

The index is now where it was at the beginning of the year and has lost almost 10pc in the last one month.

South African rand Consumer Price Index Johannesburg Stock Exchange U.S. currency Greg Davies U.S. retail sales

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand slides as dollar jumps on U.S. data, stocks fall

US will continue to look to Pakistan to make 'good on public statements'

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains 0.56% against the US dollar

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

UN envoy meets Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Tech sector leads the way as KSE-100 gains 204 points

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

Read more stories