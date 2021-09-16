ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

VW's Skoda to halt Czech plants for a week due to chip shortage

  • Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, for example in Malaysia, are forcing semiconductor manufacturers to close their factories again
Reuters 16 Sep 2021

PRAGUE: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, will halt production at two domestic plants for a week at the end of September due to chip shortages, the company said on Thursday.

From delayed car deliveries to a supply shortfall in home appliances and smartphones, businesses and consumers across the world have been facing the consequences of an unprecedented shortage in semiconductor microchips.

In the Czech Republic, production has been hit in the auto sector, a key driver of the economy. Skoda has thousands of cars unfinished as it waits for chips.

Volkswagen unveils ID LIFE small e-car at $24,000

"Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, for example in Malaysia, are forcing semiconductor manufacturers to close their factories again. This has resulted in industry-wide adjustments to car production, and SKODA AUTO is also affected," the company said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.

"We will therefore stop our production lines in the Mladá Boleslav and Kvasiny plant in calendar week 39."

It did comment on any impact on its third Czech site, components factory at Vrchlabi.

The head of Skoda's union, Jaroslav Povsik, had earlier told a union newsletter that cancelled shifts would be added to planned holidays on Sept. 27-28 to mark a state holiday.

Skoda said it expected semiconductor production to be ramped up in the fourth quarter.

Surge in electric vehicle sales power lithium prices as shortages loom

"We expect the overall supply situation to ease by the end of the year," it said.

Skoda is one of three carmakers in the central European country. The other two are South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and Japan's Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota has also been forced to halt production at its Czech plant for periods in the past few months.

While manufacturers have had to grapple with global supply and transport bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Czech economy has returned to solid growth after a massive contraction in 2020.

Manufacturing sentiment has also stayed strong, but has slipped from records seen in earlier this year.

Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT plans to extend partial car assembly suspensions at its plants near Barcelona well into 2022 because of the chip shortage.

Volkswagen Skoda Auto carmakers chip supplies chip manufacturer chips shortage

Comments

1000 characters

VW's Skoda to halt Czech plants for a week due to chip shortage

US will continue to look to Pakistan to make 'good on public statements'

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains 0.56% against the US dollar

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

UN envoy meets Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Tech sector leads the way as KSE-100 gains 204 points

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

Read more stories