ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Indian shares extends record rally; Vodafone Idea surges

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 17,629.5, having cleared a record level of 17,644.6 earlier
Reuters Updated 16 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended their record runs on Thursday, as a surge in bank stocks boosted the broader index, while debt-laden Vodafone Idea soared after the federal government announced a support package for telecom companies.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 17,629.5, having cleared a record level of 17,644.6 earlier, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.7% higher at 59,141.16 after hitting an all-time peak of 59,204.29.

The subindex for public sector banks surged over 5% to its highest in over two months, while the broader sector for banking stocks advanced over 2% to a record high.

Indian shares hit new peaks as telcos, auto stocks jump on govt support package

Meanwhile, the country's finance minister, due to address media at 5 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Thursday, is likely to give details on the creation of a government-funded 'bad bank', a source told Reuters.

Vodafone Idea notched its best day in over a year, jumping as much as 28.5% a day after the government approved a relief package for the telecom sector.

Banks with exposure to the cash-strapped firm also jumped. IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank , which, as per Nomura, have exposure to Vodafone Idea at 3%, 2.4% and 1.7% of their loan books, respectively, climbed between 12.6% and 18.5%.

The subindex for consumer goods stocks jumped as much as 2.2% to a record high, with ITC Ltd gaining as much as 8.2% to lead gains in the sector.

ITC "seems to have caught the eye of investors", said Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, adding that the company was standing out against its "over-bought peers" in the sector.

Gains were also made across sectors, with the Nifty mid-cap and small-cap indexes rising about 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Auto stocks ended 0.5% higher, with auto parts maker Bosch Ltd rising 4.8% a day after the government announced an incentive scheme for the automobile sector.

